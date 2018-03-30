For PSM, PKR, race against time to solve Sungai Siput seat dispute

Pakatan wants PSM's incumbent Dr Michael Jeyakumar Devaraj (left) to run under a PKR ticket. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa IPOH, March 30 ― With GE14 looming in the matter of weeks, Pakatan Harapan and Parti Sosialis Malaysia (PSM) are racing against time to sort out their ongoing dispute over the Sungai Siput parliamentary seat.

Pakatan wants PSM's incumbent Dr D. Michael Jeyakumar to run under a PKR ticket ― like he did in the last two elections ― but incumbent Sungai Siput MP is insisting on contesting under a PSM banner this time.

And despite repeated talks between PSM and PKR, the seat still appears to be in limbo.

Dr Jeyakumar, a two-term MP, told Malay Mail that he had discussed the matter with a high-ranking PKR official last week.

During the discussion, PKR said Dr Jeyakumar could contest the Sungai Siput seat under a PKR ticket.

But in return, PSM would have to stand down from all potential three-cornered fights involving the opposition coalition ― essentially leaving PSM with one seat in Peninsular Malaysia.

“It is a bit too much for us because we also want to have a voice in the state assemblies. There's no breathing space for us,” Dr Jeyakumar told Malay Mail today.

“PSM provides a different perspective in the political realm, and we believe this is beneficial. Either way, we've always shown that we are with the opposition to bring down BN.”

With time ticking away, Dr Jeyakumar said the pressure was on to find a workable solution and in effect avoid a three-corner fight.

He pointed out that it would be more difficult to deal with the situation as the elections drew closer.

“As time goes on, other parties will become more committed to placing their candidates there. Their influence will develop, and it will become more difficult if their party leadership suddenly tells them to stand down,” he said.

“It will also be difficult for me to retain my seat if there is a three-corner fight, because we won by 2,793 votes in the last election.”

“It's frustrating because this could have been avoided earlier. However, the avenues for discussion are still very much open.”

In mid-January, PKR sources told Malay Mail that a high-level team led by PKR secretary-general Datuk Saifuddin Nasution Ismail would discuss the seat 'soon' with Dr. Jeyakumar.

However, Dr Jeyakumar said this meeting with Saifuddin had not taken place yet.

The sources noted that Sungai Siput PKR members would be irked if the seat was ceded to PSM, which left PKR in a difficult position.

Both sides agree that a three-cornered fight would hurt both sides, and give an advantage to Barisan Nasional.

Dr Jeyakumar's last two victories have come in straight fights against BN and independent candidates.

He beat former MIC president Tun S. Samy Vellu in 2008, before defending the seat against current MIC deputy president Datuk Seri SK Devamany five years later.