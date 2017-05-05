For Pakatan Harapan, pact credibility a bigger GE14 concern than bland logos

PKR vice-president Rafizi Ramli unveiled the three samples on Wednesday, and Internet users quickly honed in on the nondescript appearances of the trio. ― Picture by Saw Siow FengKUALA LUMPUR, May 5 — Pakatan Harapan has a bigger obstacle in its bid to register as a coalition before the 14th general elections than a well-designed logo can solve, political analysts said.

And that is the ability to convince voters of its brand compared to the “more established Umno/BN and PAS” in the little time remaining to polls that must be called by June next year, Merdeka Center director Ibrahim Suffian said.

“More critically they need to find ways to get themselves more trusted by voters if they are to do better in a multi-cornered contest.

“If they can’t get the fundamentals resolved quickly than superficial stuff like logos will just be like doing a paint job on the Titanic,” he told Malay Mail Online when contacted.

Another political analyst, Oh Ei Sun said the issue of logos is superfluous and although Pakatan Harapan suffered some negative publicity due to their poorly-designed samples, such an issue will not matter as GE14 approaches.

“They are not likely to be registered in time for GE; in GE13 they contested under respective logos and still ranked up considerable results,” the S Rajaratnam School of International Studies senior fellow told Malay Mail Online.

The crucial issue right now, according to Oh would be to coordinate the seat allocation among PKR, DAP, Amanah and Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia.

“If seats could be well coordinated so that one-to-one contests could take place with either Umno or PAS then they stand some chance.

“They can’t prevent Umno and PAS both contesting in same seats, but they can at least make sure their component parties don’t come out against each other,” he added.

Amanah deputy president Salahuddin Ayub admitted that there are concerns regarding the coalition’s logo and whether or not the pact would have enough time to promote it before GE14 is called.

“I don’t know whether we have enough time to educate public about our symbol. It must be easy for the public to understand and remember,” he told Malay Mail Online.

Pakatan Harapan is now seeking suggestions for its official logo, following public criticism of three proposed samples unveiled previously.

The pact said it will accept entries from now until May 9.

Entries should incorporate themes of hope as spelt out by the pact’s “harapan” name, democracy, justice, integrity and unity. They must also be no more than two colours.

The first logo features the words ‘Harapan’ in black followed by a red backdrop, with what seems to be a symbol of the sun on top of the words Harapan. ― Picture via Facebook/Rafizi Ramli

The first logo features the word “Harapan” in black against a red backdrop, with what seems to be a symbol of the sun above it.

The second logo is almost the same except that the red backdrop has now been replaced with yellow.

The third logo utilises a red and white colour theme as well as the use of a thumbs-up sign in red. ― Picture via Facebook/Rafizi RamliThe third logo utilises a red and white theme as well as the use of a thumbs-up sign in red, and the words “Pakatan Harapan” in black below. “Harapan” is given a bolder font; possibly for it to stand out more.

General consensus from the social media comments were that these appeared unconvincing and not professional.

Opposition Leader Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail said last week that the pact had agreed on a common logo and proposed leadership line-up for the application to the Registrar of Societies soon.

