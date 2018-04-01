For GE14, Perak Pakatan hopes for swing in Malay votes

PH is hoping for a 5 per cent swing in Malay votes, with Perak PKR election bureau vice-chief Tan Kar Hing saying it would lead to the Opposition pact winning between 35 and 40 seats. — Picture by Ham Abu Bakar IPOH, April 1 — With Barisan Nasional leading just by three seats, Pakatan Harapan (PH) are hoping for a swing in Malay voters to help it win the state it had previously won as Pakatan Rakyat — albeit for just 11 months — in 2008.

PH is hoping for a 5 per cent swing in Malay votes, with Perak PKR election bureau vice-chief Tan Kar Hing saying it would lead to the Opposition pact winning between 35 and 40 seats.

“In 2013, there were no scandals. But now people are affected by price hikes brought about by GST. They are complaining of spiralling cost of living,” the incumbent Simpang Pulai assemblyman said, referring to the Goods and Services Tax.

“If we managed to maintain the 75 per cent Chinese support and 60 per cent Indian support obtained in the 13th general election coupled with the swing in Malay voters, we can win Perak,” he added.

Echoing Tan, Perak Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) chief Faizal Azumu said Malays would be a major factor this general election.

“A Malay tsunami would see Barisan Nasional (BN) wiped out,” said Faizal, who is also Perak PH chief.

Meanwhile, his counterpart in Parti Amanah Negara, Asmuni Awi, said the party is targeting 35 per cent of Malay voters in order to win Perak.

“It is difficult but not impossible,” he admitted, adding that the party is confident of winning the 12 seats they would be contesting.

Tan said PH’s confidence stemmed from the feedback given by the people when the parties go to the ground and meet them.

“The rural Malay voters are more receptive towards us now. In the last election, we will be chased away when we approach them but now they welcome us with open arms. They even take our pamphlets and calendars,” he said.

Another example of how the Malay voters are accepting the Opposition parties were the two political rallies organised in Felda Besout, he said.

“Last time, we will not be allowed to go in but now not only we had two ‘ceramah’ since early this year, both ‘ceramah’ saw huge turnout,” added Tan.

PAS presents hurdles

However, as PH aims to court Malay votes, it may run into troubles facing Islamist party PAS, which holds four state seats from its foray in Pakatan Rakyat.

This comes as a PH source told Malay Mail that the pact is worried over the Hutan Melintang seat, where PKR’s Kesavan Subramaniam won just by 1,240-vote majority in 2013. Malays made up 49 per cent of its voters.

Perak PAS commissioner Razman Zakaria had even expressed confidence it would win 30 out of the 42 seats it would be contesting, even against three-cornered fights with PH and BN.

“Pakatan would not be able to garner majority support,” Razman said, adding that the best bet for PH to win seats is in areas with more than 50 per cent Chinese voters.

However, Faizal said PH is not discounting PAS in the state.

“They could play spoilers but the electorate is smart and I believe they can recognise a spoiler when they see one. When people want change, they will make sure their votes count,” he said.

Asmuni said PAS has failed to promote its stand on national issues, but more than that it has not clarified allegations of its collusion with Umno.

“They have married in Thailand, just yet to register their marriage here,” he said in jest.

In 2013, 10 of the state seats were won with marginal majority of under 1,000 votes: Selama, Selinsing, Kuala Sepetang, Kamunting, Lubuk Merbau, Manjoi, Bukit Chandan, Manong, Pasir Panjang and Rungkup.

Faizal insisted that the ruling coalition has steadily been losing its influence since 2008 when it fell to Pakatan Rakyat, since eight of the seats it won in 2013 were by “very slim” majority.

“All this shows that Perak is not a BN stronghold, and the opposition have slowly but surely made significant inroads.

“I sincerely believe that the people of Perak want change. They have been craving change since 2008. If the contest is fair, the odds of a PH win is real,” he added.