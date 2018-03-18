For GE14, PAS promises harsher Shariah penalties to curb vice industry

PAS leaders hold the manifesto during the Syarahan Perdana and Malaysia Sejahtera manifesto launch by Gagasan Sejahtera at Astana Banquet Hall, Cyberjaya March 18, 2018. — Picture by Shafwan ZaidonCYBERJAYA, March 18 — PAS today promised to bring into place legal changes to empower Shariah courts to impose heftier penalties if it wins the 14th general election (GE14).

The Islamist party believes that this move will help combat vice in Malaysia.

In its 25-page GE14 manifesto launched today with its allies in Gagasan Sejahtera, PAS said it would approve an amendment to Act 355 or the Syariah Courts (Criminal Jurisdiction) Act 1965 to “uphold Shariah and upgrade the Shariah courts, that is believed to be able to curb the vice industry”.

This promise comes under the sixth core of the nine-core manifesto, namely to harmonise the country’s legal system and administration with the requirements of Shariah law.

PAS has been trying to push for heavier Shariah punishments through PAS president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang’s parliamentary motion, where he is proposing a private member’s Bill to increase the Shariah courts’ sentencing limits to 30 years’ jail, RM100,000 fine and 100 lashes.

The current maximum penalties under the Syariah Courts (Criminal Jurisdiction) Act 1965 are three years’ jail, RM5,000 fine and six lashes.

In the manifesto, PAS is offering 20 main promises, including strengthening the provisions of Islam as the religion’s federation as “al-Din” or the religion as a system that completes every aspect of life.

The manifesto by the PAS-led Gagasan Sejahtera pact with the theme “Malaysia Sejahtera” or for Malaysia’s wellbeing is launched 10 days after federal opposition Pakatan Harapan launched its manifesto.

The manifesto launch was attended by the PAS-led pact Gagasan Sejahtera’s leaders, including component parties Parti Ikatan Bangsa Malaysia (Ikatan) vice-president Datuk Seri Mohamad Badri Abd Rahman and secretary-general Tengku Mudzaffar Tengku Zaid; Barisan Jemaah Islamiah Se-Malaysia (Berjasa) president Abdul Kadir Mamat and deputy president Datuk Hashim Karim.

