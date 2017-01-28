For CNY, Najib hopes for a better economy, unity

Prime Minister, Datuk Seri Najib Razak (second right) join MCA leader, Dato’ Sri Liow Tiong Lai (third right) and other MCA leaders in tossing the Yee Sang at MCA’s Chinese New Year open house in Kuala Lumpur, January 28, 2017. — Picture by Yusof MaKUALA LUMPUR, Jan 28 — Datuk Seri Najib Razak said today his wish for this year’s Chinese New Year was for Malaysia’s economy to improve and for it to be free from any threats.

Speaking at MCA’s national level Chinese New Year celebration, Najib also said that he hopes Malaysians will stay united in bringing the country to greater heights.

“My hope is that our economy becomes better and that we are free from any form of threats,” he told reporters.



Thousands flocked the MCA headquarters this morning from as early as 8am to witness a variety of events, which among others included the lion dance and Chinese New Year-related shows.

MCA president Datuk Seri Liow Tiong Lai earlier also wished Malaysians a prosperous year ahead.

Apart from MCA leaders, others present at the celebration were MIC president Datuk Seri Dr S. Subramaniam and special infrastructure envoy to the government, Datuk Seri S. Samy Vellu.

After the celebration at MCA, Najib visited Gerakan’s national level Chinese New Year celebration at Menara PGRM.