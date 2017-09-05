For as low as RM45 a day, you can now drive a new Proton with Uber

A memorandum of understanding involving Uber Malaysia, Proton, Koperasi Pelaburan Amanah Berhad and Cartrade Group today launched Quick Ride Sdn Bhd n Kuala Lumpur September 5, 2017. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaKUALA LUMPUR, Sept 5 — A company conceptualised from the partnership of Uber and Proton, among others, will now enable ride-sharing drivers to use a new Proton Saga for just RM45 a day.

A memorandum of understanding involving Uber Malaysia, Proton, Koperasi Pelaburan Amanah Berhad (KAPB) and Cartrade Group today led to the launch of Quick Ride Sdn Bhd — the company that will be responsible for leasing these cars to eligible drivers.

KAPB executive chairman Datuk Ilyas Mohamed described the joint-venture as an “unconventional business model” and said it will benefit those who want to drive but did not the credit rating.

“When your credit rating is bad, it is hard to own your own vehicle as banks won’t grant you the loan.

“Through this partnership, a driver can own a Proton car by paying a RM1,000 deposit and then go through some background checks.

“After that, he or she will just need to pay RM45 a day for a Proton Saga,” he told a news conference.

According to Quick Ride, the entire process will take about a week before an applicant can start driving.

KAPB executive chairman Datuk Mohamed Ilyas Mohamed that drivers would only need to pay for the vehicle’s fuel and tyres.Ilyas said drivers can choose between a Proton Saga or Proton Persona, which is priced at RM55 per day.

He added that drivers would only need to pay for the vehicle’s fuel and tyres.

“Proton and KAPB will pay for the vehicles’ maintenance, road tax and insurance,” he said.

Under the partnership, drivers will be required to drive for a minimum of 30 hours a week, which would guarantee them a weekly income of about RM1,000 each.

The cars, according to Ilyas will be equivalent to an UberX or a premium ride car as each of them will be equipped with a tablet and Internet access.

Ilyas said the programme, which starts today, is expected to lease 1,000 unit of cars in the initial phase and gradually increase the number to 10,000 units in the next two years.

This initiative is also open to existing Uber drivers, he said.

Interested applicants may fill the application form at www.quickride.my