Football clubs deny involvement in post-match Ipoh shooting

IPOH, July 10 — The violence that marred the Tun Sambanthan Cup first leg semifinal match here last week has taken a toll on Menglembu Football Club and Dream Team FC.

Although Menglembu team manager Sunthera Lingam denied his players and officials were involved in the violence, he said his team would not be able to play in the return leg against Dream Team.

“The shooting incident has had a huge bearing on us after people started saying the incident erupted from the match.

“My team consists of youngsters and now their parents are refusing to let them train or participate in any tournament as they are scared,” Sunthera said.

He hoped people would stop connecting the shooting incident to the match as it gave the sport a bad name.

Three men, aged between 21 and 29, were allegedly shot by a gunman after the match last Sunday at Padang Ipoh here. It is believed the shots were fired following an altercation between some supporters of both teams.

“The fight had nothing to do with us. I believe it was a problem which became heated after both gangs turned up for the match,” he told Malay Mail.

Dream Team FC manager Rajasegaran Muniandy also said none of his team’s officials or players were involved in the incident.

He said if the altercation before the shooting had been due to the match, the referee would have stopped the game.

“The officials (of the match) are certified by the Football Association of Malaysia. If the fight had been due to the match, they would have definitely called it off.

“Even the match commissioner did not mention anything about the fight in the match report and the organiser, the Perak Indian Football Association, did not make any report against either team.

“I don’t know why people have dragged our team names into this,” he lamented.

Rajasegaran also urged the public to stop sharing messages and pictures that claim his team was involved.

“We have a good reputation in this sport. We have won many tournaments in Perak as well as in other states.

“We have also produced footballers who have played in professional leagues. Please don’t spoil our name by sharing fake news,” he added.