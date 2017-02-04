‘Food flotilla for Myanmar’ will be successful, say volunteers

SELAT MELAKA, Feb 4 — Entering the second day of the humanitarian mission, ‘Food Flotilla For Myanmar’, volunteers are confident the mission will be successful despite hiccups encountered.

Taking into account the technical glitches at the outset, Thai volunteer, Abdul Azeez Mustafa said it was such challenges which must be encountered in conducting the mission.

He said he and other volunteers were positive the mission this time around, could deliver 2,300 metric tonnes of food supply and medicine to the ethnic Rohingyas in Myanmar and Bangladesh.

“We are confident the mission will be successful, all businesses have been made simpler and Bangladesh has also given its consent to facilitate entry into the country,” the 59-year-old told Bernama here today.

Another volunteer, Ali Ariff, 38, said weather was a major obstacle but they were still exuberant about helping the ethnic Rohingyas, for Islam.

“It is hoped this aid can be channelled to the Rohingyas and we want the people of Malaysia to always pray for our safety and the success of this mission,” he added.

For Bernama News Channel (BNC) media practitioner, Diah Mohd Jaiz, 26, the difficulty he encountered to date, was in sending news due to limited communication system.

“This is our main challenge...but we endeavour to do our best, despite the difficult task ahead, to channel news for the people of Malaysia,” he said.

Meanwhile, ship skipper Mohd Firdaus Faisal Mohamad, 42, said the current good weather allowed the ship a smooth cruise and to continue the journey based on the charted schedule.

“By the grace of Allah, this mission can be successful and we can help oppressed fellow Muslims,” he said.

A Bernama check found numerous activities performed by the volunteers and media such as health examination and prayers on the ship, ‘Nautical Aliya’.

The ship, ferrying food, medicine, items of daily needs, clothes and blankets is expected to sail for 18 days across the Andaman Sea for Yangon, Burma and refugee camps in Bangladesh.

The mission, ‘Food Flotilla for Myanmar’ is organised by 1Malaysia Putra Club and Malaysian Consultative Council for Islamic Organisation, with the cooperation of Turkiye Diyanet Vakfi Foundation from Turkey.

It is participated by 195 volunteers from 13 nations involving medical teams, teaching manpower, local and international media practitioners and local and foreign non-government organisations. — Bernama