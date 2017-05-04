Fomca: Government health insurance scheme should be holistic

KUALA LUMPUR, May 4 — The voluntary health insurance scheme proposed by the government should include comprehensive and holistic criteria in line with current needs, according to the Federation of Malaysian Consumers Association (Fomca).

Its deputy president Mohd Yusof Abdul Rahman said the insurance scheme should not merely be an alternative, but also be able to compete with insurance schemes offered by private companies for protection and health care.

“It’s a very good step by the government to introduce this insurance scheme as the cost of treatment is increasing, especially in private hospitals.

“However, the scheme must meet the requirements of the consumer, where in addition to criteria such as protection and the opportunity to seek treatment for a variety of diseases, the most important thing is its premium rates must be affordable,” he said when contacted by Bernama yesterday.

He was asked to comment on a statement by Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr S. Subramaniam yesterday on the government’s plan to introduce a voluntary health insurance scheme by the middle of next year as an alternative health care service for the people. — Bernama