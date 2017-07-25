Following IGP’s latest remarks, missing pastor’s wife says still kept in the dark

The wife of missing Pastor Raymond Koh, Susanna Liew, addressing the crowd during the candlelight vigil outside the Selangor police headquarters in Shah Alam, March 5, 2017. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaKUALA LUMPUR, July 26 — The wife of pastor Raymond Koh today restated her concerns about learning of developments on her missing husband's case through the media, after police said human traffickers may have played a role in his abduction.

Susanna Liew was referring to Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Khalid Abu Bakar's remarks that Koh's abduction possibly involved a human trafficking syndicate with links to groups in Southern Thailand.

“As with the previous announcements made by the IGP to the media about my husband’s abduction on April 6th and May 24th, I have not been briefed about any of these so-called developments, leads or arrests by the police,” Liew said in a statement.

“Like the rest of Malaysia, all I know is what I have read in the media.”

She then urged police to arrange a meeting so she may receive a proper update on the investigation.

Police previously said that they found new information on the abduction of the Christian pastor during an operation against a smuggling syndicate last month.

Back then, Khalid said photographs believed to be of the missing pastor’s house and his two vehicles, among others, were recovered from the home of the suspect killed in a shootout in Kampung Wang Dalam, Kedah, on June 17.

Koh was abducted four months ago in broad daylight on a public road in Petaling Jaya on February 13 by a group of masked people, with his kidnapping captured by surveillance cameras.