FMA technology reduces road upgrading cost by up to 20pc, says Mosti

Science, Technology and Innovation deputy minister Datuk Abu Bakar Mohamad Diah (centre) said the technology was also capable of enhancing road durability. — Bernama picMELAKA, Feb 4 — The Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation (MOSTI) today introduced the Fibre Mastic Asphalt (FMA) technology which can reduce road upgrading cost by 15 to 20 per cent.

Deputy Minister Datuk Abu Bakar Mohamad Diah said the technology, introduced by the ministry’s agency, Malaysia Technology Development Corporation (MTDC), was also capable of enhancing road durability by seven to 10 years, as compared to standard asphalt pavement.

“With road upgrading cost reduced and road durability increased, it is indeed good saving measure for the country,” he told reporters after launching the MOSTI Social Innovation (MSI) Programme involving a village road upgrading project using the MSI technology at Jalan Wakaf Bertam Ulu here today.

The technology was developed under the MSI Programme with the cooperation from Universiti Putra Malaysia and Novapave Sdn Bhd.

Also present were MTDC chief executive officer Datuk Norhalim Yunus and Novapave Sdn Bhd chief executive Fareez Fahmi. — Bernama