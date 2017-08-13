‘Flower party’ cannot match Umno’s struggles for people’s wellbeing, says Najib

Umno president Datuk Seri Najib Razak attends the Bukit Katil Umno Conference at the Melaka International Trade Center (MITC) in Ayer Keroh, August 13, 2017. — Bernama picMELAKA, Aug 13 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak said a party that fights for lust, revenge and personal interests cannot match the spirit of struggle for the well-being of the people that has been the foundation of Umno since it was formed.

The Umno president said a party in the country, which he dubbed as ‘flower party’, did not have a clear spirit of struggle like Umno and the party which is only based on lust, revenge and personal reason would not be able to stand firm for the sake of fighting for the people’s causes.

“Political parties that want to have a clear direction, the spirit of struggle roaring...that exists in Umno compared to the one or two-day ‘flower party’ and if it is purely for personal purposes, such a struggle will not last long, believe it.

“Struggle due to vengeance because a handful is not satisfied cannot compete with the struggle of Umno, that has been fighting for the people’s causes for so long,” he said when opening the Bukit Katil Umno Division delegates conference at the Melaka International Trade Centre, Ayer Keroh here today.

Also present were Melaka Chief Minister Datuk Seri Idris Haron; former Melaka Chief MinisterTan Sri Mohd Ali Rustam, who is also Bukit Katil Umno division head and about 20,000 delegates and spectators.

Najib said that in Umno’s efforts to continue the spirit of the struggle in the present and future, its members must pursue the spirit of continuing to fight and serve the people despite having no political position.

He said the lifelong loyalty towards Umno by former Deputy Prime Minister, the late Tun Abdul Ghafar Baba who continued to serve the party and the people without holding any political posts, should be emulated by all party members.

“See him as a symbol of lifelong loyalty, genuine obedience and a genuine Umno fighter and I still remember the first Malaysian Prime Minister Tunku Abdul Rahman once mentioned that Abdul Ghafar had said position was not important, what was important is Umno.

“This kind of attitude should be in every one of us, and more so we want to fight to redeem our dignity in Bukit Katil. We must learn from the fighters like Tun Abdul Ghafar,” he said.

He said the loyalty of Tun Abdul Ghafar was also seen in Mohd Ali despite his absence in politics but still working and serving the people.

Najib said Melaka was a clear manifestation of Umno’s sweat in championing the fate of the people through various initiatives with the latest being the high-speed rail (HSR) project which would have a station in the state to provide economic spin-offs to the people of Melaka.

“We want to continue our struggle to see Melaka more successful than ever by bringing HSR to the people, to make sure Melaka Gateway and Melaka River development succeed,” he said adding that he approved the construction of 17 mosques in Melaka, two RM350 million flyover routes to reduce congestion at Bukit Katil.

“These are our struggles.Tell the people and voters not to throw away their votes anyhow. Bukit Katil Member of Parliament (Shamsul Iskandar Md Akin), what is his contribution (to the people), nothing. We must show we are better than the opposition,” he added.

He said to continue the efforts to bring prosperity to the people, BN needed solid support from the people, especially in the 14th General Election to form a strong government.

At the event, Najib also announced an allocation of RM3 million to Bukit Katil Umno Division to continue its efforts to help the people in the area. — Bernama