Floods worsen in Terengganu, over 2,000 evacuated by 6pm

Children take the opportunity to play in floodwaters after their homes were flooded due to the overflowing Sungai Kampung Padang Kamunting, December 26, 2016, in Kemaman. — Bernama picKUALA TERENGGANU, Dec 31 ― The floods in Terengganu worsened this evening, with six affected districts sending 2,031 people from 586 families to 33 relief centres by 6 pm.

Lt Col Che Adam A Rahman of the Terengganu Disaster Management Committee Secretariat, said 1,055 people from 344 families were evacuated to 15 relief centres in Hulu Terengganu district.

“Six relief centres were opened in Marang (to accommodate 280 people from 67 families), five in Setiu (234 people from 68 families) and three in Kemaman (294 people from 63 families).

“Two relief centres were opened in Besut to house 93 people from 26 families and two more in Dungun to accommodate 75 people from 18 families,” he said to Bernama.

The main roads and coastal roads to Pahang and Kelantan remain passable to all traffic. ― Bernama