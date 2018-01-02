Floods worsen in Pahang as evacuees now number 1,331

Zainal said in Kuantan 802 people from 231 families were evacuated to nine relief centres while in Rompin there were six evacuation centres housing 529 victims from 144 families. — Picture by Saw Siow FengKUANTAN, Jan 2 — The number of flood victims in Pahang has increased to 1,331 people from 375 families relocated at 15 relief centres tonight compared to 677 victims from 195 families at noon.

Pahang Civil Defence Force (APM) director Zainal Yusof said in Kuantan 802 people from 231 families were evacuated to nine relief centres while in Rompin there were six evacuation centres housing 529 victims from 144 families.

“The relief centres with the most flood victims are at Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Fakeh Abdul Samad with 241 people from 61 families followed by Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Gudang Rasau, 163 people (40 families). — Bernama