Floods wash away bridge, force evacuation of 87 in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU, Aug 15 ― Incessant rain since midday yesterday caused floods in two districts in Sabah that forced a suspension bridge to be washed away and 87 villagers to be evacuated.

Sabah Civil Defence Force director Col Mulliadi Al-Hamdi Ladin said in a statement today that the floods occurred in the Kota Belud and Papar districts and that the missing bridge had been in Kampung Botung Narinang in Kota Belud.

He said 37 people were evacuated from several villages in Kota Belud, and they were being accommodated at the Tun Said community hall.

He also said that 50 people were evacuated from two villages in Papar and were being housed at the Penampang Baru hall in Kimanis. Forty-seven of them were from Kampung Penampang Baru and three from Kampung Lingan Baru.

Mulliadi said the villages were struck by the floods yesterday following rain that continued right through the day to last night. ― Bernama