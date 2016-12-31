Floods strike three Kuala Krai villages

File photo of water levels at Jalan Chin Hwa in Kuala Krai, Kelantan over the course of four days, from December 25 to December 28, 2014. ― Picture courtesy of Ryonn LeongKOTA BARU, Dec 31 — Authorities began evacuating people from three Kuala Krai villages hit by floods as at 1pm today as the levels of three major Kelantan rivers continued to rise following heavy rain in the interior.

Four relief centres have been opened to house the evacuees from Kampung Bedal, Kampung Keroh and Kampung Guchil, said Kuala Krai Civil Defence Force officer Lt (PA) Mohd Hanif Omar.

The centres were the Kampung Bedal Youth Hall, Sekolah Kebangsaan Bedal, Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Keroh and the Guchil Veterinary Clinic, he said to Bernama when contacted.

“We are in the process of evacuating the people affected by the floods. Their houses have been flooded to a depth of about one metre following heavy rain,” he said.

The website of the Drainage and Irrigation Department at http://infobanjir.water.gov.my/ reported that as at 1pm, the levels of three major Kelantan rivers were rising.

It said the level of Sungai Galas at Dabong was 35.66 metres, up from 34.15 metres as at 10am.

The alert level is 32 metres. Sungai Lebir had risen to 30.27 metres at Tualang, higher than the 27.90 metres as at 10am. Its alert level is 27 metres.

The level of Sungai Kelantan at the Krai Steps stood at 22.31 metres at 1pm, up from the 20.02 metres at 10am. The alert level is 20 metres.

Meanwhile, Sungai Golok just breached the alert level of seve. — Bernama