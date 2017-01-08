Last updated Monday, January 09, 2017 6:56 am GMT+8

Floods on the wane, more victims return home

Sunday January 8, 2017
11:02 PM GMT+8

Villagers in Kampung Simpangan, Tumpat, Kelantan and the surrounding area had to take a boat ride after Friday prayers at Masjid Mukim Simpangan due to the flood, January 6, 2017. — Bernama picVillagers in Kampung Simpangan, Tumpat, Kelantan and the surrounding area had to take a boat ride after Friday prayers at Masjid Mukim Simpangan due to the flood, January 6, 2017. — Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, Jan 8 — The worst appears to be over in flood-hit  Kelantan and Terengganu with many more victims allowed to return to their homes tonight.

As at 9pm, there were only 836 people in flood relief centres (FRCs) in Kelantan as compared to 1,932 people in the afternoon.

The positive development saw schools that had to be closed reopen except for three in Tumpat and two in Pasir Mas.

The schools are Sekolah Agama Bantuan Kerajaan (SABK) Nurul Huda Kajang Sebidang, Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Simpangan and SK Bendang Pa' Yong in Tumpat and SABK Al Falah Siram and SK Bakong in Pasir Mas.

In Terengganu, only 204 people are still at FRCs as compared to 318 people in the afternoon.

Only two schools remain closed in the state namely SK Guntong and SK Kampung Gemuroh in Kuala Nerus as they being used as FRCs. — Bernama

