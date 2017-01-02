Floods keep 7,011 students away from 25 schools in Kelantan

Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Rantau Panjang 1 was among the schools closed today due to floods in Rantau Panjang January 2, 2017. — Bernama picKOTA BARU, Jan 2 — A total of 7,011 school-children were unable to attend 25 primary and secondary schools in Kelantan on the second day of the 2017 school session due to floods.

The State Education Department said in a statement today the five secondary and 20 primary schools were located in four districts, namely Pasir Mas, Kuala Krai, Tanah Merah and Tumpat.

The closure of the schools affected 5,256 students of 13 schools in Pasir Mas, 588 students of six schools in Kuala Krai, 953 students of five schools in Tanah Merah and 214 students of a school in Tumpat, it said.

It named the Pasir Mas schools as Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Kampung Baru, SK Rahmat, SK Gual Tokdeh, SK Rantau Panjang, SK Lubok Stol, SK Sri Rantau Panjang 2, SK Kok Pauh, SK Sri Rantau Panjang 1, Sekolah Agama Bantuan Kerajaan (SABK) Al Falah Siram, SABK Diniah Bongor, Sekolah Jenis Kebangsaan Cina (SJKC) Khay Boon, Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Rantau Panjang and SMK Tiang Chandi.

The Kuala Krai schools were SK Pemberian, SK Bahagia, SK Ladang Taku, SK Pasir Kelang, SK Kuala Nal and SABK Saadatul Qura, it said.

The five schools in Tanah Merah were SMK Ladang Kerilla, SK Ladang Kerilla, SK Sokor, SK Kampung Panjang and SK Tebing Tinggi while the school in Tumpat was SK Pulau Beluru, it added.

The department said 788 teachers and other staff of the schools were also affected by the closure.

It said the access roads to the schools were flooded and it was dangerous for the pupils, students and teachers to attempt to go to the schools.

The department said it was monitoring the situation in the flood-affected areas and would make an announcement if the schools could reopen. — Bernama