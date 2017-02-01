Floods in Pahang, Johor And Selangor receding, more victims return home

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 1 — The flood situation in Pahang, Johor and Selangor is receding with more victims being allowed to return home this afternoon.

The situation in Perak, however, differed slightly where the number of flood victims evacuated to the Temporary Relief Centre (PPS) in the state showed a slight increase.

The total number of flood victims throughout the country in the afternoon stood at 3,389 who were placed at 57 evacuation centres.

In PAHANG, the total number of victims in the state reduced to 1,958 who were staying at 33 PPS in Pekan, Maran, Bera, Temerloh and Kuantan compared with 2,393 victims this morning.

In JOHOR, the number of victims dropped to 978 as at 12 noon compared with 1,010 victims this morning with 17 evacuation centres still operating in Segamat, Muar and Tangkak.

The chairman of the State Committee on Health and Environment Johor Datuk Ayub Rahmat said the Pagoh-Tekam road in Muar was still inaccessible due to the floods while the Kampung Sungai Pinggan road in Pontian was affected as a result of a collapsed bridge.

In SELANGOR, three evacuation centres were still operating in the districts of Sabak Bernam and Sepang to accommodate 183 flood victims, compared with 199 victims this morning.

Meanwhile in PERAK, the number of evacuees rose slightly to 270 victims as at 12.30 pm compared with 255 victims this morning with four evacuation centres opened in the districts of Manjung, Larut Matang, Kinta and Central Perak while a centre in Hilir Perak was closed. — Bernama