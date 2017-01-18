Floods in northern Sabah force 808 from homes; 22 schools closed

File picture shows low-lying areas in Sabah’s northern district of Pitas remaining submerged although water levels have been receding — Picture courtesy of Sabah Civil Defence DepartmentKOTA KINABALU, Jan 18 — Seventeen villages in Kota Marudu were inundated following overnight rains, forcing authorities to move 808 people from their residences.

Malaysian Civil Defence Department state director Col Mulliadi Al Hamdi Ladin said that the villagers from 159 families have been sent to six evacuation centres across the district.

“Water levels in the Bongon river is still at danger levels of eight metres although the Bandau river has receded to 5.8 metres, below the danger level of 7.9 as of 3.30pm. The weather has been clear since noon and we are optimistic that the floor water will recede soon,” he said.

The affected villages are Kampung Longob, Beliajung, Bengkongan, Talantang 1, Masolog, Magaratong, Rakit, Morion, Piso, Salimandut, Tandek, Asin-Asin, Lotong, Parong, Gorontung, Pancur, and Hatob.

“All vehicles are also cleared to pass along the Kota Marudu to Kudat main road which was previously under 0.45 metres of water,” he said.

Earlier, Sabah Education director Datuk Maimunah Suhaibul confirmed that 22 schools in the area was closed for today due to the flood.

The schools are SK Langkon, SK Masolog, SK Ranau, SK Tumunda Salmandut, SK Pekan Kota Marudu, SK Mangaris, SK Koromoko, SKJC Khoi Ming, SK Tandek, SK Ongkilan, SK Timbang Batu, SK Marak Parak, SK Tanjung Batu, SK Temuno Teringai Darat, SK Talantang, SK Bintasan, SMK Langkon, SK Pandan Mandamai, SK Pinapak, SK Mandurian, SK Nibang and SK Dandun.

They are expected to open this Saturday to replace the schooling day.