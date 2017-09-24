Floods in Kedah, Perlis set to ease from tomorrow

There were 2,873 flood evacuees in Kedah this morning, from 2,280 people last night. — Picture via FacebookALOR SETAR, Sept 24 — The floods in Kedah and Perlis is expected to improve from tomorrow with the end of the high-tide phenomenon, said Malaysian Civil Defence Force (APM) director-general Datuk Azmy Yahya.

Although there was an increase in the number of flood victims at the relief centres, he said, the flood situation in both the states was improving, though at a slow rate.

“Heavy rain since last Thursday, in addition to the high-tide phenomenon, caused flooding in several districts in Kedah and Perlis.

“Although there was no rain since yesterday, there was an increase in evacuees which is due to water upstream meeting with the high tide and this phenomenon is expected to end tomorrow,’ he told a media conference at the flood relief centre at Sekolah Kebangsaan Titi Gajah here today.

He said until noon today, six relief centres in Kedah and Perlis had been closed.

“However, they may be re-opened, if the need arises,” he said.

Azmy advised the public, especially parents, to be more cautious of their children’s safety, to avoid any untoward incidents.

He said the APM members were always on standby to extend assistance to flood victims should they need to evacuate.

There were 2,873 flood evacuees in Kedah this morning, from 2,280 people last night. — Bernama