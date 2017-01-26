Floods in Johor yet to subside, 8,130 people still at evacuation centres

JOHOR BARU, Jan 26 — The flood situation in Johor shows no sign of improving with the number of evacuees at the 73 flood evacuation centres having increased to 8,130 people, as at 6am today.

State Health and Environment Committee chairman Datuk Ayub Rahmat said the number increased from 8,045 people as at 10 pm yesterday.

He said all the flood victims were from the districts of Segamat, Kota Tinggi, Kluang, Muar and Tangkak.

“In Segamat, the number of victims at the 54 centres increased to 6,206 people (1,781 families), from 6,213 people (1,783 families) last night.

“In Tangkak, the 1,534 flood victims (392 families) are at 12 evacuation centres; Kota Tinggi (five people from three families at a centre); Kluang (211 people from 56 families at four centres) and Muar (174 victims from 45 families at two centres,” he said in a statement here today.

Ayub said so far, only evacuation centres in the Johor Bahru, Mersing and Batu Pahat districts had been closed, while two districts, Kulai and Pontian, were not affected by the floods. — Bernama