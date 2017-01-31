Floods in Johor recede, number of victims continue to drop

982 victims from 264 families in Segamat and 25 victims from six families in Tangkak had yet to be allowed to return home. — Bernama picJOHOR BARU, Jan 31 — The number of flood victims in Johor continued to drop at 8am today to 1,390 compared with 1,473 victims at 8pm last night.

The chairman of the State Committee on Health and Environment, Datuk Ayub Rahmat, said they comprised 384 families who were still staying at 22 temporary relief centres (PPS) in three districts affected by the floods namely Segamat, Tangkak and Muar.

He said that 53 PPS out of the 70 PPS in Segamat and 14 out of 15 PPS in Tangkap had been closed.

“In Muar, there were 383 victims from 114 families who are still staying in four PPS,” he said in a statement here today.

In addition, five roads were still inaccessible namely the Jalan Pogoh-Tekam and Jalan Balai Badang-Mensudut Lama in Segamat; Jambatan Jalan Kampung Sungai Pinggan in Pontian while in Muar the roads affected were Kilometre 61 Jalan Muar-Labis and Jalan Pagoh Tekam. — Bernama