Floods hit six states, including Selangor and Perak

Some of the flood victims are seen at the multipurpose hall in Kota Kecil, Kota Tinggi January 24, 2017. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 24 — The floods have struck Selangor and Perak as well, raising to six the number of states hit by the natural disaster.

The four other states are Kelantan, Johor, Sabah and Sarawak. Terengganu has just recovered from the fourth wave.

In Selangor, 152 people were evacuated from the towns of Sungai Besar and Parit Baru to two relief centres, Dewan Sri Bernam and Dewan Parit Baru, according to the Sabak Bernam District Disaster Operations Room.

In Perak, the State Disaster Management Committee Secretariat reported that 334 people were evacuated to eight relief centres in four districts, namely Manjung (197), Larut, Matang and Selama (90), Hilir Perak (27) and Hulu Kinta (20).

In Johor, the number of evacuees had risen to 1,457 today from 177 yesterday.

Johor Flood Management Committee chairman Datuk Ayub Rahmat said the evacuees were being accommodated at 19 relief centres in five districts, namely Kota Tinggi (838), Segamat (459), Johor Bahru (83), Tangkak (43) and Kluang (34).

In Kelantan, the number of evacuees has risen to 3,344 from 3,325 last night. They are being housed at 24 relief centres in the districts of Kota Bharu (157), Pasir Puteh (2,573), Pasir Mas (570) and Kuala Krai (44).

In Sabah, the number of evacuees at Pitas and Paitan remains at 824. They are putting up at eight relief centres set up in community halls in Kampung Kubambangan (30), Kampung Binsulung (45).

Kampung Kusilad (128), Kampung Sinukab (76), Komuniti Kampung Indah (137), SK Salimpodon (35), SK Rukom (59) and SK Pekan Pitas 2 (314).

In Sarawak, Maj Ismail Mahedin, head of the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee Secretariat from the Civil Defence Force, said 460 pupils of eight schools in the state had to skip school since yesterday due to floods.

Four of the schools are in Bintulu, namely SK Kuala Sigu, SK Genaan, SK

Bukit Mawang and SK Kuala Binyo, and the other four in Miri, they being SK Rumah Ranggong, SK Long Sobeng, SK Kuala Bok and SK Long Loyang. — Bernama