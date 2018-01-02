Kuala Lumpur 25°C, Overcast

Floods force closure of three schools in Sarawak

Tuesday January 2, 2018
09:32 AM GMT+8

MIRI, Jan 2 — Three hundred and thirty pupils from three primary schools in Sarawak were unable to attend the first day of the new school year today due to floods.

The Sarawak State Disaster Management Committee said in a statement issued at 8am that the schools were Uma Sambap National School (SK) in Belaga and SK Beliau Ahad and SK Rumah Essau, both in Subis.

“SK Uma Sambap, which has 158 pupils, 15 teachers and nine administrative staff, is currently being cleaned up,” it said.

According to the statement, the road leading to SK Beliau Ahad was cut off by the floods and the water level was rising.

“SK Rumah Essau, with 55 pupils, 10 teachers and two administrative staff, was closed because the access road and the surrounding areas were flooded,” it said. — Bernama

