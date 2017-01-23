Floods force closure of five schools in Miri, Bintulu

MIRI, Jan 23 ― Up to 548 pupils in Miri and Bintulu were forced to skip school today due to floods.

Sarawak Disaster Management Committee Secretariat chief Maj Ismail Mahedin said the floods forced the closure of two schools in Miri and three in Bintulu as at 2pm.

The affected schools in Miri were Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Rumah Ranggong, Subis, and SK Long Sobeng, Baram, and those in Bintulu were SK Kuala Sigu, SK Genaan and SK Bukit Balai, he said.

He also said that five other schools in Miri and Bintulu were also affected by floods but the 301 pupils were able to continue with their lessons.

These schools were SK Bukit Mawang, SK Ng Penyarai, SK Kuala Bok, SK Sg Seputi

and SK Sg Kelabit.

Ismail said the flood relief centre at the Marudi Civic Centre was closed after the floodwaters in that area receded this afternoon.

It had housed 11 evacuees from six families from the Lansam Longhouse in Sungai Dabai from 10.54pm yesterday.

He also said that the level of Sungai Kemena was 10.85 metres as at noon today, above the danger point of nine metres. ― Bernama