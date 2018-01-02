Floods force 11 Pahang schools to postpone first day of new school year

KUANTAN, Jan 2 — Floods forced 11 schools in three districts in Pahang to postpone their first day today of the new school year.

Pahang acting director of education Dr Tajuddin Mohd Yunus said these schools were located in the districts of Kuantan, Pekan and Jerantut and were either flooded or the access roads were submerged in floodwaters.

“In Kuantan alone, nine schools, with over 1,000 students and 140 teachers, were unable to begin the new school year today. They are Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Sungai Lembing, Sekolah Jenis Kebangsaan (Cina) (SJKC) Sungai Lembing, Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Nadak.

“SK Sungai Lembing, SK Sungai Emas, SJKC Panching, Sekolah Jenis Kebangsaan (Tamil) (SJKT) Kuala Reman, SK Panching and SK Bukit Kuin.

“Two schools — SK Aceh in Pekan with 276 pupils and 28 teachers and SK Gintong in Jerantut with 28 pupils and 12 teachers — also could not open today,” he said when contacted.

Tajuddin said the 11 schools had been given emergency leave for security reasons and the teachers had been instructed to report to the nearest schools.

He said the schools would open after the floodwaters receded and that parents and guardians would be kept informed of developments.

Pahang has 195 secondary schools with an enrolment of over 110,000 and 540 national schools with an enrolment of 150,000. They were scheduled to open today for the new school year. — Bernama