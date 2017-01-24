Floods cut off access to three Pahang villages

KUANTAN, Jan 24 — Floods have cut off access to three villages in the Pekan district, according to the Pahang Civil Defence Force.

Its director, Zainal Yusoff, said the access road to Kampung Pulau Bangau, Kampung Bukit Gamal and Kampung Belukar Paya was under two metres of floodwaters.

“The villages were inaccessible since this morning after the Mentiga Lake overflowed and brought on the floodwaters. The villagers are using boats to get across the flooded stretch of road,” he said when contacted.

He also said that another village in the district, Kampung Batu Gong, could only be accessed by motorcycle through Ladang LKPP.

However, he added, none of the residents of the four villages had been evacuated.

Zainal said that as at 2.30pm, the number of evacuees at the Kampung Sungai Lik surau in Lipis had risen to 10 people from three families compared to a family of six this morning.

Meanwhile, the Pahang JKR tweeted that a landslide had occurred over an eight-metre stretch along Jalan Karak-Pelangai.

The landslide was six metres away from the roadside and the road was still passable to traffic, it said, adding that the area was under constant monitoring by the authorities. — Bernama