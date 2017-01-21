Flood worsens in Kelantan as 3,232 people evacuated from their homes

People wading through flood waters in Rantau Panjang, January 4, 2017. — Bernama picKOTA BHARU, Jan 21 ― The floods have worsened in Kelantan, requiring the evacuation of 3,232 people in seven districts as at 8am today, up from 527 last night.

The evacuees, from 866 families, are being housed at 35 relief centres in the districts of Kota Bharu, Pasir Mas, Pasir Puteh, Bachok, Machang, Tanah Merah, and Tumpat, according to the 'infobanjir' application of the Social Welfare Department.

The data on the number of evacuees, families and relief centres is as follows: Kota Bharu ― 1,345 evacuees from 341 families at 10 relief centres.

Pasir Mas ― 688 evacuees from 185 families at 13 relief centres.

Pasir Puteh ― 632 evacuees from 180 families at six relief centres.

Bachok ― 295 evacuees from 86 families at one relief centre.

Machang ― 101 evacuees from 28 families at one relief centre.

Tanah Merah ― 99 evacuees from 27 families at three relief centres.

Tumpat ― 72 evacuees from 19 families at one relief centre.

The Kelantan state government portal http://ebanjir.kelantan.gov.my reported that the level of Sungai Golok at Rantau Panjang was 9.95 metres at 8am, above the warning point of nine metres. ― Bernama