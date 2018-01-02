Kuala Lumpur 29°C, Mostly Cloudy

Malaysia

Flood warning issued for six districts in Kelantan

Tuesday January 2, 2018
02:37 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

The Edit: Dakota Johnson faces danger in new ‘Fifty Shades Freed’ clipThe Edit: Dakota Johnson faces danger in new ‘Fifty Shades Freed’ clip

Design flaws leave Arsenal, Chelsea with uncertain futuresDesign flaws leave Arsenal, Chelsea with uncertain futures

The Edit: Here’s a list of movies you might want to check out this monthThe Edit: Here’s a list of movies you might want to check out this month

PLUS Malaysia says spent RM1b on highway maintenance in 2016PLUS Malaysia says spent RM1b on highway maintenance in 2016

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

KOTA BARU, Jan 2 — The Kelantan Drainage and Irrigation Department expects floods to strike six districts in the state’s river basin at about 1am tomorrow, said director Kamal Mustapha.

He named the six districts as Gua Musang, Kuala Krai, Machang, Pasir Mas, Tanah Merah and Tumpat.

He said the department came out with the forecast after over 240mm of rain fell in the Gunung Gagau area of Gua Musang over the past two days.

“The level of Sungai Kelantan is expected to rise and many low-lying areas along the river are at risk of floods,” he said when contacted by Bernama.

Kamal advised the people in the areas to be on the alert and keep in contact with the nearest flood operations control centre. — Bernama

Most Viewed

Related Articles

Advertisement

Most Watched

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline