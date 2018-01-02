Flood warning issued for six districts in Kelantan

KOTA BARU, Jan 2 — The Kelantan Drainage and Irrigation Department expects floods to strike six districts in the state’s river basin at about 1am tomorrow, said director Kamal Mustapha.

He named the six districts as Gua Musang, Kuala Krai, Machang, Pasir Mas, Tanah Merah and Tumpat.

He said the department came out with the forecast after over 240mm of rain fell in the Gunung Gagau area of Gua Musang over the past two days.

“The level of Sungai Kelantan is expected to rise and many low-lying areas along the river are at risk of floods,” he said when contacted by Bernama.

Kamal advised the people in the areas to be on the alert and keep in contact with the nearest flood operations control centre. — Bernama