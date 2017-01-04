Flood victims rise to 8,640 in Kelantan

The water level in Kelantan's two main rivers has dropped but was still at 'danger level' as of 8am today. — AFP picKOTA BARU, Jan 4 — Kelantan recorded an increase in the number of flood victims, to 8,640 (2,808 families) as of 8am, from 6,110 (1,950 families) at 9pm last night.

Malaysia Civil Defence Force, Kelantan director Zainuddin Hussin said when contacted today that Pasir Mas had the highest number of flood victims with 4,545 (1,790 families) currently sheltered at 27 evacuation centres.

Another 1,451 people (350 families) are staying at 11 evacuation centres in Kuala Krai; 926 (235 families) at 11 centres in Machang; 682 (170 families) at six centres in Kota Bharu; and 638 (156 families) at 17 centres in Tanah Merah.

One hundred and seven victims (27 families) are staying at an evacuation centre in Bachok; 217 (58 families) at four other centres in Pasir Puteh; 45 (11 families) at another centre in Tumpat and 29 (11 families) at a centre in Jeli.

Meanwhile, the water level in Kelantan's two main rivers has dropped but was still at 'danger level' as of 8am today, according to state government website, http://ebanjir.kelantan.gov.my.

Sungai Kelantan recorded a reading at Jambatan Guillemard, Tanah Merah, of 17.65 metres compared to 17.96m (above the 16m danger level), last night, and Sungai Golok in Rantau Panjang recorded a reading of 10.39m compared to 10.45m (above the danger level of 9m), earlier.

The Sungai Kelantan water level in Tangga Krai, Kuala Krai has dropped to 22.84m from 23.79m (danger level, 25m).

The water level in Sungai Lebir at Tualang, Gua Musang receded to 29.67m from 31.99m (danger level, 35m), while that in Sungai Galas at Dabong, Kuala Krai receded to 32.26m from 33.73m (danger level, 38m). — Bernama