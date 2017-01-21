Flood victims in Terengganu stands at 1,432

Volunteers help to transfer pre-school learning equipment after classes were flooded at Sekolah Kebangsaan Getang, Hulu Terengganu January 1, 2017. — Bernama picKUALA TERENGGANU, Jan 21 ― The number of flood victims in Terengganu as at 9am stands at 1,432, compared to 194 last night.

Malaysian Civil Defence Force state director, Lieutenant Col Che Adam A Rahman said 35 evacuation centres were opened in two districts, Besut and Setiu.

“In Besut, 25 evacuation centres were opened to accommodate 1,098 people from 322 families. “In Setiu, 10 centres were opened for 334 victims from 68 families,” he said in a statement here today.

Meanwhile, the Drainage and Irrigation Department in its website, publicinfobanjir.water.gov.my, reported that three rivers in Terengganu as at 9am today had exceeded the danger level.

Two of the rivers, in Setiu, are Sungai Nerus in Kampung Langkap, at 22.54 metres, above the danger level of 21.50m and Sungai Chalok in Jambatan Chalok, at 9.60m, above the danger level of 8.40m.

In Hulu Terengganu, Sungai Telemong in Kuala Ping recorded a rise to 21.16m from 20.00m. Sungai Berang in Kampung Menerong also in Hulu Terengganu recorded a rise to 24.12m, above the 23.80m warning level.

In Dungun, Sungai Dungun in Kuala Jengai has risen to 19.53m, exceeding the 19.50m alert level.

In Besut, two reading stations in Sungai Besut recorded a rise of 20.17m compared to the alert level of 19.80m in Kampung La while in Jambatan Keruak, the level was 19.53m, above the alert level of 19.50m. ― Bernama