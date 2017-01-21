Flood victims in Terengganu increase to 3,835 people

KUALA TERENGGANU, Jan 21 ― The floods in Terengganu has yet to show signs of returning to normalcy with more people being evacuated and the number of evacuees has increased to 3,835 people tonight, from 2,680 people this afternoon.

Terengganu Civil Defence Force director Lieutenant Colonel Che Adam A Rahman said as of 10pm, 1,097 families affected by the floods had been evacuated to 79 relief centres in four districts.

“The district worst affected is Besut, which recorded 1,693 flood victims (427 families) at 34 evacuation centres.

“In Setiu, two new evacuation centres have been opened, bringing the total to 23 in the district, to accommodate 940 people (251 families), from 872 people (227 families) this afternoon,” he said in a statement.

In Hulu Terengganu, the number of flood victims increased drastically from 493 people (152 families) in the afternoon, to 1,085 people (387 families) tonight.

Eight new evacuation centres have been opened in Hulu Terengganu to accommodate the increase in evacuees, bringing the total to 16 centres tonight.

In Kemaman, the number of flood victims increased slightly to 117 people (32 families) and they are being accommodated at five relief centres.

Meanwhile, the Drainage and Irrigation Department, through its website reported that the water in seven rivers in five districts has exceeded the danger level tonight.

Two of the rivers are in Hulu Terengganu, namely Sungai Berang in Kampung Menerong, which recorded a reading of 25.24m (danger level is 24.50 m) and Sungai Telemong in Kuala Ping, at 21.34 m (danger level is 20m).

Two rivers in Setiu, namely Sungai Nerus in Kampung Langkap rose to 22.23m (danger level is 21.50m) and Sungai Chalok at Jambatan Chalok is at 8.46 m (danger level is 8.40m).

The other rivers, Sungai Tebak at Jambatan Tebak, Kemaman, recorded a reading of 19.71m (danger level is 18.50 m), Sungai Dungun at Kuala Jengai is at 22.67m (danger level is 21m) and Sungai Besut at Jambatan Keruak rose to 35.82 m (danger level is 35m). ― Bernama