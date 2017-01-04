Flood victims in Pitas increasing, another relief centre opened

Eight schools in Pitas were closed because roads to schools were flooded, while another school had been turned into a relief centre. ― Bernama picPITAS, Jan 4 ― With another relief centre opened there are now two relief centres here, to cope with the increasing number of victims totalling 274 people from 63 families as at 3.40pm today.

Civil Defence Forces (APM) director Colonel Muliadi Al-Hamdi Ladin said the relief centre at Dewan Terbuka Kampung Bilangau was opened to accommodate 36 families comprising 40 men, 39 women, 31 boys and 29 girls.

“A total of 27 families comprising 25 men, 27 women and 83 children are being housed at Sekolah Kebangsaan Rukom relief centre,” he said in a statement here today.

Muliadi said water levels at Sungai Kebatasan and Sungai Bengkoka were rising and had hit the danger level, due to heavy rain from last night.

He said ten villages namely Kampung Bilangau Besar, Kampung Rukom Ulu, Kampung Sinasak Batu, Kampung Sibaung, Kampung Kusilad, Kampung Pandan Mendamai, Kampung Salimpodon Darat, Kampung Pinggan-Pinggan, Kampung Indah and Kampung Dandun were affected,” he said.

“We will continue to monitor the affected and other flood prone areas,” he said.

Meanwhile in Kota Kinabalu State Education director Datuk Maimunah Suhaibul said two more schools, a primary and a secondary school were closed in Pitas thus making it nine schools closed so far, following the floods.

She said eight schools were closed because roads to schools were flooded, while another school had been turned into a relief centre.

“The eight schools closed are Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Pandan Mandamai; SK Sosop; SK Pinggan-Pinggan; SK Mandurian; SK Pinapak; SK Nibang; SK Kanibongan; Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Kanibongan; and SK Rukom.

“The closure of the nine schools involved 2,198 students and 207 teachers,” she told Bernama here today.

Maimunah said the State Education Department would continue to monitor the situation in the affected areas from time to time. ― Bernama