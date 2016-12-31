Flood victims in Kelantan increased to 1,067 people by 6pm

A massive traffic jam is seen in Kampung Sungai Durian along the Kota Baru and Kuala Krai main road due to flood waters as deep as 0.5 metres, December 31, 2016. ― Bernama picKOTA BARU, Dec 31 — The number of flood victims in Kelantan has increased to 1,067 people, involving 258 families as of 6pm from 501 people (120 families) just four hours earlier.

Kelantan Civil Defence Force (CDF) director Zainuddin Hussin said five new relief centres were opened, namely three in Kuala Krai and two in Jeli compared to six centres previously.

“The three new centres in Kuala Krai are the District Veterinary Services office, Chucuh Puteri A Mosque and the Guchil 7 Veterinary Services office, involving 78 victims from 27 families.

“This makes the total number of flood evacuees at six relief centres in the district stand at 263 as of late this afternoon,” he said when contacted by Bernama here today.

Zainuddin said the two newly opened relief centres in Jeli were now located in SMK Air Lanas and SK Legeh, which housed 488 people from 111 families.

The overall number of flood victims at five centres in the district now stood at 804 involving 194 families, he said.

Zainuddin said the increase in the number was now much slower compared to that in the afternoon and the trend would remain as such until midnight, based on the forecast by the Malaysian Meteorological Department.

He also said the relocation process went smoothly at this moment with the cooperation from various security agencies.

“We have stationed a total of 120 CDF members to facilitate the evacuation process in Kuala Krai and 100 members in Jeli. (We’re also) ready to deploy 1,300 members anytime depending on the needs,” he said.

At the moment, Zainuddin said only one main road, connecting Kuala Krai and Kota Bharu in Sungai Durian, was closed to light vehicles following the rise of water up to 0.5 metres.

Meanwhile, according to the Kelantan government website, the four major rivers in Kelantan continued to rise as of 5pm.

The water level in Sungai Galas in Dabong has risen to 36.27 metres compared to 35.66 metres as of 1pm. The danger level for the river is 38 metres.

The reading at Sungai Lebir in Tualang shows 31.77 metres from 30.27 metres (danger level at 35 metres), while Sungai Kelantan in Tangga Krai stands at 24.02 metres compared to 22.31 metres (danger level at 25 metres).

Sungai Golok in Rantau Panjang also increased to 7.49 metres as of late this afternoon from 7.07 metres at noon (danger level at 9 metres). — Bernama