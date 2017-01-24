Flood victims in Johor increase to 1,457

MUAR, Jan 24 — Residents affected by the flood in Johor have increased to 1,457 involving 320 families, from 177 (36 families), yesterday.

According to Johor Flood Management Committee chairman Datuk Ayub Rahmat, 19 evacuation centres were opened yesterday in five districts, Kluang, Kota Tinggi, Johor Baru, Tangkak and Segamat.

“Kota Tinggi recorded the highest number of flood victims at 838 from 164 families.

“They are sheltered at three centres, Surau Kampung Baru Sungai Emas (13 people), Balai Raya Kampung Tersusun Delima (20 people) and Dewan Serbaguna Kota Kechil (805 people),” he told Bernama when contacted today.

In Segamat, 456 involving 118 families have been moved to nine evacuation centres.

Of the number, 206 are staying at Sekolah Jenis Kebangsaan Cina (SJKC) Ai Chun; 25, at Dewan Serbaguna Kampung Bukit Tunggal; 13, at Dewan Kampung Chinchin; and 13 at Balai Raya Kampung Melayu Raya.

Four others are staying at Balairaya Kampung Orang Asli Segamat Kechil; 15, at Balairaya Kampung Paya Lebar; 107 at Sekolah Kebangsaan Kampung Tenang; 69, at Sekolah Agama Ismail Ariffin; and 69 at Sekolah Kebangsaan Batu Anam.

In Johor Baru, 83 people involving 26 families have been moved to two evacuation centres.

Of the number, 82 are staying at Sekolah Agama Kampung Cahaya Baru Masai; and one, at Sekolah Kebanngsan Nam Heng (1).

In Kluang, 34 people involving eight families have been moved to two evacuation centres; eight of them are staying at Dewan Kampung Parit Hasan and 26, at Dewan Kampung Dewan Air.

In Tangkak, three evacuation centres are sheltering 43 flood victims from nine families.

Four people are staying at Balai Raya Kampung Melepang; eight, at Sekolah Kebangsaan Sialang; and 31, at Sekolah Kebangsaan Serom 8.

Ayub advised residents to abide by any instruction by enforcement authorities to evacuate, and to mind their health. — Bernama