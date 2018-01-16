Kuala Lumpur 28°C, Mostly Cloudy

Malaysia

Flood situation in Segamat improves further

Tuesday January 16, 2018
06:29 PM GMT+8

JOHOR BARU, Jan 16 — The situation in Segamat is showing signs of returning to normalcy with more flood evacuees at the two relief centres having returned to their home.

Johor Health, Environment, Education and Information Committee chairman Datuk Ayub Rahmat said as at 4pm today, only 34 people from nine families were still at the two relief centres, from 64 people (17 families) at noon.

He said at noon, there were 16 evacuees from 16 families at the relief centre at Balai Raya Gemereh Batu Badak, and following fine weather, 30 of them were allowed to return home, leaving 30 people from eight families.

Another relief centres still in operation is at Kampung Tekam Youth Activity Centre, with four members of a family, he said in a statement. — Bernama

