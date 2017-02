Flood situation in Perak continues to improve, more allowed to return home

IPOH, Feb 12 — The flood situation in Perak continued to improve as the number of victims in Kampung Padang Serai, Beruas, about 100km from here, dropped slightly as at 8pm.

According to the Social Welfare Department’s portal, the number of victims at the relief centre in Sekolah Agama Rakyat Padang Serai dropped to 93 compared to 133 in the afternoon.

Floods in the area was caused by stagnant water which has not been able to flow out since Jan 23. — Bernama