Flood situation in Pahang worsens

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 25 ― The flood situation in Pahang worsened tonight whereas Sabah, Negri Sembilan and Perak did not have it so bad.

Kelantan and Selangor, however, saw an improvement in their flood situation with a drop in the number of evacuees while Terengganu, Johor and Sarawak did not see much change.

As at 9pm. the total number of people at 180 evacuation centres throughout the country stood at 15,262 as compared to 13,808 this afternoon.

The number of evacuees in Pahang rose to 5,207 people as compared to 3,501 this afternoon. They are being sheltered at 85 evacuation centres, in Maran, Kuantan, Lipis, Rompin, Pekan, Jerantut, Raub and Lipis.

In Sabah, the number of evacuees at four shelters in Pitas and Beluran rose to 639 people as compared to 624 in the afternoon.

In Negri Sembilan, the number of victims increased to 150 people as compared to 114 people in the afternoon. They are being sheltered at two relief centres, in Gemas and Jempol.

The total number of evacuees ay several shelters in Perak went up to 568 people as compared to 525 in the afternoon. The shelters still open are in the Kinta, Larut Matang and Selama, Manjung, Hilir Perak and Perak Tengah districts.

In Kelantan, there was a drop in the number of evacuees to 243 people as compared to 584 people in the afternoon.

They are at six shelters, in Jeli, Gua Musang, Kuala Krai and Pasir Puteh.

In Selangor, Sabak Bernam saw an improvement with the number of evacuees droping to 352 people as compared to 357 in the afternoon.

The number of evacuees in Terengganu still stood at 94 people who are at the Dewan Orang Ramai Kampung Shukur shelter in Dungun.

There was also no change in Johor with 8,009 people still at 71 evacuation centres in Segamat, Kota Tinggi, Kluang, Muar and Tangkak.

In Sarawak, the number of schools to be closed tomorrow rose to 14. The schools are in Kuching, Sibu, Bintulu and Miri with 1,232 students affected. ― Bernama