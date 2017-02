Flood situation in Pahang remains unchanged

File picture showing residents of Taman Pelangkah in Pekan leave their homes to move to evacuation centres due to flooding caused by the overflow of Sungai Pahang. — Bernama picKUANTAN, Feb 5 — The situation in the flood-hit areas of Pahang remained unchanged this morning, with 96 people from 25 families at three relief centres here and in Pekan.

Pahang Civil Defence Force director Zainal Yusoff said that as at 6am, 88 people from 23 families were at two relief centres in Pekan and eight people from two families were at a relief centre here. — Bernama