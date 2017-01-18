Flood situation in Kota Marudu worsens

Fire and rescue personnel helping to evacuate residents affected by the floods in Kampung Merion in Kota Marudu, January 18, 2017. — Bernama picKOTA KINABALU, Jan 18 — A total of 2,874 victims from 851 families are being sheltered in 11 flood relief centres in Kota Marudu now as compared to 808 victims from 159 families this afternoon.

Sabah Disaster Management Committee secretariat head Col Mulliadi Al Hamdi Ladin said and additional five FRCs had to be opened to accommodate the victims as compared the six earlier.

“The villages affected are Kampung (Kg) Longob, Kg Beliajung, Kg Bengkongan, Kg Talantang 1, Kg Masalog, Kg Magaratong, Kg Rakit, Kg Morion, Kg Piso, Kg Salimandut, Kg Tandek, Kg Asin-Asin, Kg Lotong, Kg Parong, Kg Gorontung, Kg Pancur and Kg Hatob,” he said in a statement.

Non-stop rain since 11.30pm yesterday caused two rivers in the area, Sungai Bondon and Sungai Pandau, to overflow their banks and hence the flooding.

Mulliadi added that as at 6pm, the waters levels of the two rivers were decreasing but still at the alert level.

“Although the number of victims has increased, we are expecting the situation to return normal soon as the water levels at both rivers are decreasing,” he said. — Bernama