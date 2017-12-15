Kuala Lumpur 32°C, Mostly Cloudy

Malaysia

Flood situation in Kota Belud improving

Friday December 15, 2017
02:51 PM GMT+8

KOTA KINABALU, Dec 15 ― The situation in flood-hit Kota Belud district is improving, with the evacuation centre at  Dewan Masyarakat Tun Said officially closed at 12.30pm today.

According to the Sabah Disaster Management Secretariat, arrangements are being carried out to send  home the flood victims at the relief centre at Dewan Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Taun Gusi 2.

In the Membakut sub-district, which is in the Kimanis parliamentary constituency, there are still 99 people from 38 families at the flood relief centre at Dewan Serbaguna Membakut. ― Bernama

