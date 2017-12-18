Flood situation in Keningau improving

KENINGAU, Dec 18 — The situation in the interiors of Keningau, which were hit by flash floods last night, has improved with the water in the main rivers, Sungai Pampang and Sungai Pegalan, returning to their normal level.

Malaysian Civil Defence Force officer in Keningau, Bakri Isnin said residents affected by the floods were how cleaning their houses.

Yesterday, 12 houses along the banks of Sungai Pampang were swept away by the strong river current due to the rising water level.

The affected villages included Kampung Contoh, Pampang and Limbawan.

Liawan assemblyman Datuk Sairin Karno visited residents in the flood-affected areas and advised them to adhere to instructions issued by the authorities, including to vacate when told to do so. — Bernama