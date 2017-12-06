Flood situation in Kelantan improves

KOTA BARU, Dec 6 — The flood situation in Kelantan is improving as of 4pm today with only 62 victims remaining at a relief centre compared to 520 victims this afternoon.

According to the Social Welfare Department (SWD) Infobanjir portal, the victims from 16 families were housed at Sekolah Kebangsaan Bunohan, Tumpat.

Tumpat SWD officer Mohd Joharye Shafie said the victims were from Kampung Jal Besar, Kampung Simpangan, Kampung Kajang Sebidang, Kampung Julok Simpangan and Kampung Kubang Sawa.

He said the victims were expected to be able to return home tomorrow. — Bernama