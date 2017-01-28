Flood situation in Johor improves further

Some of the flood victims are seen at the multipurpose hall in Kota Kecil, Kota Tinggi January 24, 2017. — Bernama picMUAR, Jan 28 — The number of flood evacuees in Johor dropped to 4,260 people at midday as compared to 4,301 people this morning.

State Health and Environment Committee chairman Datuk Ayub Rahmat said the victims are at 55 flood relief centres (FRCs) in Segamat, Tangkak, and Muar.

The nine FRCs in Kluang have since closed.

Seven roads are still not passable to vehicles namely Jalan Pogoh-Tekam; Seksyen 5.2-5.9 Jalan Kuala Paya-Balai Badang; Tumang Batu Anam-Kawasan Ladang and Jalan Felda Kemelah in Segamat, while in Pontian, the Jalan Kampung Sungai Pinggan Bridge; in Muar, Kilometer 61 Jalan Muar-Labis; Jalan Pagoh Terkam and Jalan Renang Gombang-Liang batu.

In MIRI, Sarawak Disaster Management Committee secretariat spokesman Maj Ismail Mahedin said there was no change in the situation with 5,818 people from 894 families affected by floods in the Beluru district.

However, no evacuation centres were opened due to accessibility problems and also the longhouses were on stilts (above ground level).

In KOTA BHARU, the Social Welfare Department’s flood portal said there was much improvement in the situation in Kelantan with the number of evacuees dropping to 273 people as at midday as compared to 410 people in the morning.

Only 11 FRCs are still in operation, in Jeli, Kuala Krai, Gua Musang, Tanah Merah and Pasir Puteh.

However, the water levels of Sungai Kelantan and Sungai Golok were still reported to be above the danger level.

In KUANTAN, Pahang Civil Defence Force director Zainal Yusoff said the number of flood evacuees in dropped to 6,695, people as midday as compared to 7,130 in the morning.

Lipis had the highest number of evacuees at 1,692 people followed by Rompin (1,033), Jerantut (890), Bera (472), Temerloh (1,996), Maran (288) and Pekan (264).

A total of 106 FRCs are still in operation, while all FRCs in Raub have been closed.

In IPOH, the Social Welfare Department’s flood portal said now 486 flood victims were at six FRCs in Perak.

Hilir Perak had the highest number of victims at 228 people, Manjung (217), and Larut Matang (41). The victims in Tanjung Tualang have been allowed to return to their homes.

In SABAK BERNAM, Selangor, 346 people were reported to be still at FRCs in the district. — Bernama