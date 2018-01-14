Flood situation improves in Johor, Pahang

The number of people in shelters in Johor at midday stood at 1,374 as compared to 1,395 people in the morning. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 14 — The flood situation in Johor and Pahang slightly improved at midday, according to the Welfare Department's flood application Infobanjir.

The number of people in shelters in Johor at midday stood at 1,374 as compared to 1,395 people in the morning, in three districts — Kota Tinggi, Segamat, and Mersing.

There are a total of 376 families situated in 13 flood relief centres (FRC).

In Pahang, the number of evacuees dropped to 1,532 people from 1,672 people in the morning, sheltered at 14 flood relief centres (FRC) in the districts of Pekan and Rompin.

The number of evacuees in Pekan dropped to 1,238 people as compared 1,316 in the morning at 10 FRCs.

In Rompin, 294 people remained at four FRCs, while the situation has cleared in Kuantan.

Meanwhile in Sarawak, the number of evacuees being sheltered at Dewan Kampung Lutong, Sebangan in Sebuyau, had slightly increased to 97 people from 27 families as compared to 96 people from 25 families last night.

According to a Bernama report, today, the Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department operations room said the area was still inundated under one metre of water but there were signs that the floodwaters would be subsiding.

The report said in Putrajaya, the drainage and irrigation department director-general Datuk Dr Md Nasir Md Noh had said a flood mitigation projected was expected to commence in Rompin next year, while awaiting allocation for the project to start.