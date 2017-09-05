Flood relief centre opens in Melaka

MELAKA, Sept 5 — A flood relief centre has been opened in Alor Gajah near here following heavy rain since Sunday causing several areas in Melaka to be flooded.

Malaysian Civil Defence Force (APM) director in Melaka, Lt Col (PA) Effendy Ali said as at 8am today, 10 people from two families in Durian Tunggal had been evacuated to the relief centre at the Kampung Belimbing Dalam Community Hall.

“The heavy rain caused the river water in Belimbing Dalam to overflow its banks, causing the low-lying areas to be flooded since 4 pm yesterday,” he said in a statement today.

Effendy, who is also Melaka Disaster Management Committee secretariat head, said the situation was being monitored by the relevant agencies, including the district office, Social Welfare Department and the police. — Bernama