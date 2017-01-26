Flood in Pahang worsens, number of victims rises to 6,797

KUANTAN, Jan 26 — The floods in Pahang is getting worse, with the number of evacuees increasing to 6,797 people from 1,792 families at noon compared to 5,912 people from 1,536 families in the morning.

Pahang Civil Defence Forces Malaysia (APAM) director Zainal Yusoff said the number of relief centres (PPS) had also increased to 96, compared to 93 earlier in the nine affected districts.

“The Lipis District recorded the highest number of evacuees with 1,588 people from 429 families, followed by Kuantan (1,394 people from 351 families), Rompin (970 people from 267 families).

“Maran (916 people from 248 families), Jerantut (781 people from 188 families), Pekan (605 people from 137 families), Raub (448 people from 146 families), Temerloh (92 people from 25 families) and three people from a family in Bera,” he said.

Lipis recorded the most number of relief centres with 25, followed by Jerantut (17), Raub (15), Kuantan (10), Maran (10), Temerloh 7), Pekan (6), Rompin (5) and Bera (1). — Bernama