Flood hits roads in Terengganu districts

Flood victims are forced to use boats to commute along the main road after their houses were flooded due to the overflowing Sungai Nerus in Kampung Lapang Sira, Kuala Nerus, Terengganu, January 6, 2017. — Bernama picKUALA TERENGGANU, Jan 21 ― Certain roads in three districts, Besut, Setiu and Hulu Terengganu have been rendered inaccessible by flood.

Malaysia Civil Defence Force, Terengganu director, Lieutenant Col Che Adam A Rahman said in Besut, Jalan Seberang Jerteh/Pachakan at two locations, Kampung Beris Baru and Kampung Nangka-Kampung Lampu have been closed to light vehicles.

“Similarly with Jalan Bulatan Che Salmah/Kampung Raja and Jalan Jabi/Kampung Oh/Pasir Akar.

“Jalan Kuala Terengganu/Kota Bharu in Kampung Tok Dor and Kampung Lak Lok has also been closed to light vehicles while Jalan Jertih/Pasir Akar/Keruak in Kampung Jerubun, to all types of vehicle,” he said.

He said residents from Kuala Terengganu who wish to go to Kota Bharu have been advised to use the alternative coastal route.

In Setiu, three roads ― Jalan Caluk/Bukit Putera, Jalan Pengkalan Merbau/Pelong and Jalan Permaisuri/Hulu Seladang are closed to light vehicles.

In Hulu Terengganu, Jalan Bukit Perah/Kampung Jak/Kuala Kejir is closed to light vehicles while Jalan Matang/Nibong/Kuala Telemong, to all types of vehicle. ― Bernama