Flood forecasting and early warning system operational by October, minister says

Deputy Home Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar said this pilot project was being implemented in Pahang, Terengganu and Kelantan. ― Picture by K.E.OoiDUNGUN, Jan 9 — The Natural Resources and Environment Ministry is optimistic that the Flood Forecasting and Early Warning System will be implemented by October this year.

Its minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar said the system which is being developed to predict floods was 50 per cent ready.

“In the initial stage the process takes a longer period as state government approvals are required when installing the equipment at the stations.

“For the second and subsequent stages, the process can be speeded up because it will involve departments under the ministry,” he told reporters after visiting a relief centre at Sekolah Kebangsaan Durian Mentangau here today.

Also present were Dungun district officer Datuk Mohd Yasim Awang and development officer for the Dungun parliamentary constituency, Datuk Din Adam.

Wan Junaidi said this pilot project was being implemented in Pahang, Terengganu and Kelantan.

“InsyaAllah the system will be operational during the monsoon season this year to facilitate emergency and evacuation planning and to minimise property damage,” he said. — Bernama